Nut Tree Capital Management LP Takes $1.85 Million Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Xponential Fitness accounts for about 0.6% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,415,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $3,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPOF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,726. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $548.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

