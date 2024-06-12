Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 279.8% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nutriband as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRB traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband ( NASDAQ:NTRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 315.56% and a negative return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

