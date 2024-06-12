Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.15

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 67570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 183.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

