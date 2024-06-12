Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
