Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NMZ opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

