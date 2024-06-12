Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on July 1st

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

QQQX stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

