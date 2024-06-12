Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JPI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 3,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.