Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 486.0% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NIM remained flat at $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2,572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

