Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 486.0% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of NIM remained flat at $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $9.30.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
- Stock Average Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.