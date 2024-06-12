Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NXP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,410. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

