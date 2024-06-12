NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $150.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $122.02 and last traded at $121.98. Approximately 129,292,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 497,374,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.89.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,147,870 shares of company stock valued at $230,147,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

