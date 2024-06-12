NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NXG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. 97,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,471. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

