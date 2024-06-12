Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) is Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 812,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 12.5% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $16,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 137,929 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,158,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 583,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 249,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 331,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 427,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,668. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

