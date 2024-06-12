Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.32. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 63,838 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after acquiring an additional 583,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,455.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 676,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 725,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 609,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.