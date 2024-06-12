Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

ONBPP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old National Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONBPP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.