Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Shares Up 3,289.8%

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE – Get Free Report) shot up 3,289.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04). 2,696 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).
Oleeo Stock Up 3,289.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -898.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Oleeo
Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.
