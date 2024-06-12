Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,301.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,450 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.05. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

