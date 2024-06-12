Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Issue $0.40 Semi-Annual Dividend

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Opera has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Opera to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 559,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Opera will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

