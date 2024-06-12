Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Oracle has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NYSE ORCL traded up $15.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,211,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,848. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

