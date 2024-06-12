Oracle Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the quarter. Biodesix makes up about 0.1% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Biodesix worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

Biodesix stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 193,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,573. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

