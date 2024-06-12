Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $159.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $15.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.04. 25,211,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,848. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after purchasing an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,551 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

