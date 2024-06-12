Orchid Market Cap Tops $87.98 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Orchid has a market cap of $87.98 million and $3.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,406.03 or 0.99943800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00088543 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08934785 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,339,924.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

