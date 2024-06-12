Orchid Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $89.11 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08934785 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,339,924.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

