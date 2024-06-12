Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) VP Buys $94,040.00 in Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) VP Carlos Quinones acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,694.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of OEC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. 307,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OEC

About Orion

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.