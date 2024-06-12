Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 215 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.4% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,960,000 after buying an additional 37,827 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.74. 514,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,652. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

