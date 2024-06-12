Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Cuts Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,263,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131,789 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 947,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

