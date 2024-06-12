Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 10,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,385. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

