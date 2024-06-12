Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.3% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,266,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,882,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.5 %

ABBV stock traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $165.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $291.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

