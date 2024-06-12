Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Trading Up 38.5%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 38.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 1,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Orpea Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.
Orpea Company Profile
ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orpea
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.