Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Trading Up 38.5%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 38.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 1,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Orpea Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

