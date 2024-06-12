Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Up 532.1% in May

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 532.1% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 4,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,469. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

