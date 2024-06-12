Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.600-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 711,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,296. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.