Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.90

Jun 12th, 2024

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OXIG traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,660 ($33.87). 121,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,383. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.81) and a one year high of GBX 2,850 ($36.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,509.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,297.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,219.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXIG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($28.52) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.56) to GBX 2,750 ($35.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.41).

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

