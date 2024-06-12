Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.