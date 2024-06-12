P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTSI shares. Stephens decreased their target price on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

Shares of PTSI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.59 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

(Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.