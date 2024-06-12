Pacific Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,067,565 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

