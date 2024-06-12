Pacific Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 11.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.42. 18,120,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,954,164. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $475.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

