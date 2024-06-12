Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 689,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

