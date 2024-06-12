Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 117 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. 586,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,107. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

