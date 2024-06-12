PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $20.26

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $21.61. PagerDuty shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 383,079 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

PagerDuty Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 904,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $15,912,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after acquiring an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

