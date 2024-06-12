Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 453.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Down 1.0 %
DQJCY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $27.77.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
