Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Down 3.1%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 19.11 and last traded at 19.11. 38,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 73,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.72.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.37. The business had revenue of 7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.85 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 708.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 416.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

