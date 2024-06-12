Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a growth of 189,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:PAVS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,742. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.
About Paranovus Entertainment Technology
