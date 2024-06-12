Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a growth of 189,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PAVS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,742. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

Get Paranovus Entertainment Technology alerts:

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.