Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,026,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,496,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IWR traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $81.89. 467,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

