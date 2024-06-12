Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 410,466 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 410,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.68. 8,941,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $550.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day moving average is $182.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

