Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 780,072 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 780,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,778,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 376,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. 15,146,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,286,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

