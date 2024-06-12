Pathstone Holdings LLC Invests $107.75 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 346,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,753,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.48. 881,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,864. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $373.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.