Pathstone Holdings LLC Invests $303.99 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,158,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,994,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.78. 688,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,476. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $296.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.