Pathstone Holdings LLC Invests $87.37 Million in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,229,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,366,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 10.95% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,907,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,671,000.

NYSEARCA DFLV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 340,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,556. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

