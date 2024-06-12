Pathstone Holdings LLC Makes New $35.26 Million Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 726,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,262,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 3.89% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 689.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFNM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. 101,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

