Pathstone Holdings LLC Makes New $54.94 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,936,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,842. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

