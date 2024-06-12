Pathstone Holdings LLC Takes $41.60 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,732 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,473,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $152,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.87. 3,603,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,131. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.97.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

